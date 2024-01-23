Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 66 in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Farmington Township on Friday morning.

According to a January 21 press release issued by PSP Marienville, the accident happened on State Route 66, approximately 50 feet south of its intersection with State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 8:53 a.m. on Friday, January 19, involving 39-year-old Rachel E. Drake, of Oil City, and 42-year-old Cory M. Theiss, of Strattanville.

Police say Theiss was sitting stationary in the northbound travel lane of Route 66, in a 2020 Ford F450 pickup, waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Traveling in a 2014 Chrysler, Drake struck the rear end of the Ford, causing the Ford to skid approximately five feet to its final rest in the northbound travel lane of Route 66, according to police.

The Chrysler came to its final rest directly behind the Ford.

Minich’s Towing removed the Chrysler from the scene for disabling damage to its front end.

The Ford sustained minor damage to the rear end of the vehicle.

Drake, Theiss, and a passenger in Theiss’ vehicle–24-year-old Jacob I. Kriebel, of St. Petersburg, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Drake was charged with a traffic violation.

