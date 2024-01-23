School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 23, 2024
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CLOSED
AAUB Nursery and Preschool
TWO-HOUR-DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Butler Area School District
Butler Catholic School
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Christian Life Academy
Clarion Area School District
Clarion-Limestone School District
Cranberry Area School District
Franklin Area School District
Good Hope Christian Preschool – Toddler Time/AM preschool cancelled
His Kids Christian School
Johnsonburg Area School District
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Meadville Cooperative Preschool
Mercer Area School District
Moniteau School District
North Catholic High School
North Clarion County School District
Oil City Area School District
Penn Christian Academy
Penncrest School District
Ridgway Area School District
Slippery Rock Area School District
St. Joseph School – Lucinda
St. Kilian Parish School
St Luke Lutheran School
St Wendelin School /Butler – No AM Pre-School
St. Marys Area School District
Titusville School District
Union School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Technology Center
Venango Region Catholic School
Warren County School District
ONE-HOUR DELAY
Creative Kids – Pre-K is operating on a one-hour delay, 10:00am start; childcare as normal.
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.