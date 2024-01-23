SPONSORED: Get 20% Off Alignments with Purchase of 4 Tires at Kerle Tire Company

 

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company in Clarion is offering 20% off alignments during the month of January with the purchase of four tires.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Kerle Tire’s long-time employee and area resident Jason Mahle (pictured below) is heading the Wheel Alignment Service.

Kerle Tire Company is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.

Click here to view their tire catalog or stop in to see them at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, call 814-226-6657, visit Kerle Tire’s website at https://www.kerletire.com/, or check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

