SPONSORED: Shanae Malone of Burns & Burns Insurance Passes Insurance License Exam
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate Shanae Malone on passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam on Thursday, January 4th.
Shanae is a customer service representative at the Tionesta branch located at 309 Elm Street. Shanae studied hard to pass the exam to further her knowledge of the insurance industry. She is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team.
Please give Shanae and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs!
For more information about how Burns & Burns Insurance can help you, please call at 814-226-8041.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
