State Announces $794K for ATV Projects, Application Window for Spring ATV

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced new grant funding on Monday, totaling $793,800 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV)-related projects.

“DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand outdoor recreation opportunities across the commonwealth, and we are excited to announce funding for this round of ATV projects,” Dunn said. “We look forward to seeing the impact of these projects and encourage worthy projects to apply for the upcoming spring grant round.”

The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account will support construction and acquisition of ATV and facilities. The grant recipients are:

Elk County Riders ATV was awarded $420,600 for development of the Trail of Dreams in Fox Township, Elk County. Work to include construction of an ATV trailhead and comfort facility on Boone Mountain Road; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club was awarded $69,000 towards the acquisition of approximately 61 acres in Saltlick Township, Fayette County to provide approximately 2.5 miles of ATV trail

NEP Sno Trails was awarded $304,200 toward the acquisition of approximately 135 acres in Clifford and Herrick townships and Union Dale Borough, Susquehanna County and Mt. Pleasant and Preston townships, Wayne County, to provide approximately 11 miles of ATV trail

The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The spring ATV and snowmobile Applications will be accepted February 1 through March 29.

Applications will only be accepted electronically through DCNR’s online grant application system.

Proposed projects eligible for these grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance, and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

No match is required for this funding, but applications providing match will be given additional consideration.

Funding for these grants comes from the ATV and Snowmobile Restricted Accounts, which are funded through registration fees that riders pay. With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 34,000 active snowmobiles registered, and nearly 289,000 ATVs.

DCNR offers two grant rounds annually for ATV and snowmobile projects. Grants awarded last spring supported 10 projects totaling more than $1.3 million.

For more information on motorized recreation opportunities in Pennsylvania, visit DCNR’s snowmobiling and ATV riding webpages.

