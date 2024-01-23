State Police Calls: 6-Year-Old Boy a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

6-Year-Old Boy a Victim of Harassment

An incident of harassment involving a father and son is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a public information release report.

The report, issued by Trooper A. Burkett from the Punxsutawney Patrol Unit, states that the incident occurred at 8:21 a.m. on January 12 on Burkett Road in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

The victim, identified only as a 6-year-old male from Summerville, is said to be involved in a harassment dispute with his father.

Details of the incident are currently sparse as the investigation is ongoing.

DUI Charges Pending Against Local Man

A Summerville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, according to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident, investigated by Trooper Z. Beers from the DuBois Patrol Unit, took place at 1:58 a.m. on January 14 on I80W in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

The arrestee, a 27-year-old male from Summerville, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest. The vehicle involved in the incident is identified as a 2007 Toyota.

The Pennsylvania State Police DuBois is currently investigating the incident. Further details regarding the arrest, including potential charges and court dates, are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

