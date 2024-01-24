7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain, mainly after 10am. Areas of fog. High near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain. Areas of fog. Low around 45. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain. Areas of fog. High near 52. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.