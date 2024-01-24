Clarion Comets Compete at Youngstown Meet

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. — The Clarion Comets Track Club traveled to Youngstown State University on Saturday, January 20, to compete against athletes from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Canada.

Fourteen athletes from Clarion County representing Clarion Area, Clarion Limestone, AC Valley, and Union competed from the morning to early evening.

Coach Tammy Lerch and assistant coach Nate Datko provided support for the athletes as they transitioned to and from their events.

The Long Jumpers started the events with Aiden Fox, Isaac Lerch, Carter Brown, Hannah Ithen, and Megan Powell. Fox led the Comets boys squad with an 11th place finish with a jump of 18’7.5”. Lerch followed with a 13th place finish of 18’3.5” and Brown in 29th with a time of 15’8.25”.

On the girls’ side, Ithen made the finals with an 8th place finish with a jump of 15’10.75”, and Powell with a 37th place at 11’11.25”. Ithen then transferred to the 60m dash and came in 29th with a time of 8.78 seconds.

Brown competed for the boys in the 60m and placed 67th with a time of 8:14 seconds.

The girls’ 1600m was the next event, with Adi Jackson producing a 29th place finish in a time of 5:44. Bryn Anderson, a sixth grader, came in 70th with a time of 6:29 for a personal record (PR). The boys 1600m was next, with Jonas Wilshire placing 48th in a time of 4:56. Josh Turner came in 73rd with a new PR of 5:20. Blace Easlon, a seventh grader, placed 95th in a time of 5:52.

The next race to be contested was the Girls 400m with Eliza Datko in 43rd place with a time of 1:10. The shot put was being contested by two Comets. Brenna Armstrong placed 7th with a season’s best of 32’10”. Zander Laughlin threw for the boys, placing 25th and scoring a new PR of 37’04”.

Powell wasn’t done as she competed in the triple jump coming in 29th place with a jump of 24:03. Fox competed for the boys and he made the finals of the triple jump, earning a 7th place with a jump of 38’11”.

The girls’ 800m was the next event with Jackson earning an astounding 12th-place finish in a crowded field of 84 runners in a time of 2:33, which qualified as a new PR. Datko came in 32nd in 2:43 and Anderson set a new PR of 2:58 in 51st place.

On the boys side, Wilshire came in 28th with a time of 2:11, a new PR. Turner came in 59th place in 2:27 and Easlon came in 70th in 2:39. Ben Aaron, coming back from injury, ran the 800m in 2:46. The 200m was contested by Brown and Lerch, who came in 55th and 58th, respectively.

Brown ran a new PR of 26.66 and Lerch ran a 26.76.

The Comets will travel to SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday, January 27. SPIRE is home to an Olympic grade, eight-lane 300m Rekortan track enclosed in a 235,000 sq foot indoor facility.

