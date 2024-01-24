Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Beef and Blue Cheese Tacos

Everyone loves the tangy sauce that goes with these sizzling steak tacos!

Ingredients

2 medium red onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 tablespoons canola oil



1/2 teaspoon salt, divided1 beef top sirloin steak (1-1/2 pounds)1/4 cup soy sauce2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce1 tablespoon brown sugar1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar1 garlic clove, minced1/4 teaspoon pepper12 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed1 cup crumbled blue cheese

Directions

1. Brush onion slices with oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle steak with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Grill onions and steak, covered, over medium heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), and onions are tender, 4-6 minutes per side. Let steak and onions stand 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine soy sauce, Worcestershire, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic and pepper. Halve onion slices; cut steak thinly across grain. Add onions and steak to soy mixture; toss to coat. Serve in tortillas with blue cheese.

