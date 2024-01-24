Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski, 86, of Allison Park, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024, with his dear wife, Angie, by his side.

Robert was a member of St. Stephen Church in Oil City for 50 years.

There he started a bereavement group.

The faith he learned from his parents, family and Polish hill community was foundational to the man he was and the life that he lived.

Robert was born on February 28, 1937 in Oil City.

He graduated in 1954 from St Joseph High School and served as a Hospital Corpsman in the US Navy from 1955 to 1958.

He participated in final surface nuclear tests at Bikini-Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific in 1958.

His naval experience inspired him to pursue a career in medicine.

He then attended Gannon college until 1961, and graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, magma cum laude as an inductee to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society in 1965.

After completing his training at the University Hospitals in Pittsburgh under the legendary Jack Myers, he returned to Oil City in 1969 to start his internal medicine practice.

He served the Venango County region as a beloved internist for 32 years and served in several leadership roles for the Oil City Hospital and Venango County Medical Society and was an active contributor to the American College of Physicians, achieving Fellowship status.

After suffering a stroke in 1986, he faced the physical challenges of his rehabilitation with dignity, grace, and tenacity, and often used an abbreviated phrase from a Winston Churchill speech – ‘never, never, never, give up’ – and returned to work part time.

He established a stroke group in 2003 to share his experiences and support to other individuals and families, both in Oil City and in Fort Myers, FL.

Late in his career, he dedicated time to teaching, one of his many passions, as an instructor for the Physical Therapy Department at the University of Pittsburgh- Titusville, and as a volunteer instructor for Venango Catholic High School.

His commitment to helping, educating, and serving people in need was a lifelong pursuit.

Dr. Bob had a way of delivering complex medical knowledge in a way that everyone could understand.

He was an ardent supporter of public television where he hosted a show called “Stethoscope” for many years.

Robert gave talks to residents of Highpointe at Rebecca, an independent senior living center, where they resided over the past four years.

Dr. Pilewski was awarded Physician of the Year by Harmarville Rehabilitation Center in 1989 and was also awarded the ‘Citizen of the Year Award’ in 2008 by the Venango County Chamber of Commerce for his decades of contributions to the community.

In addition to his work and altruism, Robert was a lifelong golfer and sports enthusiast.

He was a member of the Wanango Country Club for 40 plus years and his love of golf inspired every golfer he ever played with, especially his sons.

He demonstrated that golf can be played and enjoyed with one hand.

Robert is survived by his wife and beloved caregiver, Angeline, whom he married on August 27, 1960, and four children, Dr. Joseph (Anne) of Pittsburgh; Robert, Jr. (Laura) of Yosemite National Park, CA; Thomas (Lisa) of Manlius, NY; and Julie (Jeffrey) Kastelic of Mars. He cherished time with his children and 11 grandchildren: Katherine (Michael) Jacus, Chris Pilewski, Matthew Pilewski, Claire Pilewski; Kelsey Pilewski, Daniel Pilewski, Olivia Pilewski, Brendan Pilewski; Julien Kastelic, Lauren Kastelic, and Ethan Kastelic.

Robert is also survived by one sister, Carol (David) Bowser of Glendale, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Clara Pilewski, one brother, Raymond Pilewski, and two sisters, Irene Andres and Joan Still.

Friends are welcome to visit on Friday, January 26, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St, Oil City from 5 to 8 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Saturday, January 27, at 11 AM at St. Stephen Church in Oil City.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate or National Center 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or a local charity of your choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

