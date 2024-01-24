From Blackboards to Big Macs: Clarion Teachers’ Unique Fundraising Night

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization chose a unique setting for their latest fundraising event — the McDonald’s on Main Street. It wasn’t just any Tuesday night, it was ‘McTeacher’s Night.

The evening saw teachers from Clarion Area Elementary swap chalkboards for grills and registers. They embraced roles as temporary McDonald’s crew members, tackling everything from food preparation to manning the drive-through and cash registers.

The switch in roles didn’t come without a purpose. Twenty percent of the event’s proceeds will be directed towards supporting Clarion Area Elementary’s PTO program.



The teachers that worked the event were Mrs. Jennifer Stevenson, Mrs. Crystal Tharan, Mrs. Dana MacBeth, Ms. Ashley Kildoo, Ms. Ann Stinson, Mrs. Molly Kirby, Mrs. Christin McNeil, Mr. Matt Uckert, Mrs. Danielle Lopez and Mrs. Heather Larson. A group of enthusiastic students also joined in to lend a hand.

“We thought it would be a fun thing to bring kids to see their teachers working at McDonalds,” said PTO member Ashley Luton. “Then we could hopefully make some money for the PTO to help pay for field trips and help teachers out with other things.”

The final figures for the event are yet to be compiled, but the considerable activity at the store throughout the evening was indicative of its success. The restaurant buzzed with energy as numerous community members poured in, demonstrating their support and solidarity.

