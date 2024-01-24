Join Forces, Save Together at the Clarion County YMCA

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Looking for a fitness adventure that’s twice as nice? Look no further than the Clarion County YMCA’s Buddy-Up Membership Referral Program.

This exciting initiative is designed to bring you and your fitness buddy closer while saving you both a bundle on membership fees.

Here’s the inside scoop on this game-changing offer:

What’s the Buzz About?

The Buddy-Up Membership Referral Program is your ticket to unlocking exclusive 20% savings on standard adult or family membership rates each month when you and your BFF (Buddy for Fitness) join forces at the Y. It’s the ultimate win-win – you get to enjoy all the perks of YMCA membership at a sweet discount, and you have a built-in support system to keep you motivated and accountable on your fitness journey.

Who Can Join the Fun?

This program is open to everyone! Whether you’re already a YMCA member looking to bring a friend on board or a newcomer eager to dive into the Y experience with a buddy, there’s a spot for you in our Buddy-Up circle. Current members can team up with a non-member friend, while non-members can find a current member or another non-member to join forces with.

How Does It Work?

It’s as easy as 1-2-3:

Find Your Buddy: If you’re a current member, bring in a new member and both of you will score a 20% discount on your adult or family membership as long as you both remain members. The referral must come from the current member. Buddy Up as a New Member: If you’re new to the Y, find a friend who’s a member or another newcomer like you, and both of you will receive the same 20% savings as long as you both stay on board. Enjoy the Perks: Once you’re in, enjoy all the perks of YMCA membership, from top-notch fitness facilities to expert wellness coaching, and watch your savings grow month after month.

Ready to Dive In?

To take advantage of this incredible offer or learn more about the Buddy-Up Membership Referral Program, stop by the Clarion County YMCA. Our friendly team is standing by to help you and your Buddy for Fitness embark on a fitness journey like no other!

Join forces, save together, and let the good times – and the savings – roll with the YMCA’s Buddy-Up Membership Referral Program.

