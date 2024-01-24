Larry J. “Coffee Bean” Clever, 59, of Sigel, died on Friday, January 19, 2024 at his home following a courageous battle with ALS with his wife by his side.

Born December 2, 1964 in Dubois, he was the son of the late Larry F. and Gloria Butz Clever.

He attended Brookville High School and continued his education by attending Truck Driving School where he obtained his CDL licensure.

On December 6, 2006 in Cook Forest, he married the former Pammilia Milliron. She survives.

Prior to retirement he spent his career as a self employed Truck Driver, he had a love and passion for his job.

He was owner/operator of his own truck for 30 years and he loved every minute of it.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

His pastimes included watching crime shows, puzzles, tinkering outside and he loved drinking coffee with LOTS of sugar.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Jason (Andrea) Troutman, Kirk (Stacey) Rollan , Cole Clever and Dane (Lillian) Clever; his daughters, Kristen (Zach) Buehrer and Shannon (Jordan) Bradley; as well as his grandchildren, Brycen and Avalyn Troutman, Waylon Buehrer, Abby and Savannah Rollanand Parker and Marley Clever.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brother, Scott Clever; his sister, Shanna Skull; and several extended family members.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Clever.

There will be services held.

His family would like Larry’s friends and family to remember “As you are shining up the new peter built until we see you again ROLL ON.”

