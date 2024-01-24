Local Couple Uninjured After Colliding With Oncoming Vehicle in Snowy Weather

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple escaped injury after the snow-covered roadway played a role in a two-vehicle collision in Venango County Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened as 59-year-old Richard L. Cochran, of Knox, was traveling south on U.S. Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20.

Police say Cochran lost control of his 2017 GMC K1500 on the snow-covered roads and started to slide clockwise.

The vehicle then drifted over the center line and it the front driver’s side quarter panel of a 2021 Toyota RAV4 operated by 71-year-old William C. Stallard, of Conneaut Lake, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Cochran and his passenger—49-year-old Gretchen A. Cochran, of Knox—were not injured. Neither were Stallard and his passenger—71-year-old Elaine L. Stallard, of Conneaut Lake.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, both drivers were issued a traffic warning.

