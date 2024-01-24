Lois Mae (Urso) Morse passed away on January 17th, 2024, in Sigel, Pennsylvania.

Lois was born on May 20th, 1930, in Painesville, Lake County, Ohio to Samuel and Emma (Nortunen) Urso.

Lois lived in Painesville until her family relocated to Perry, Ohio in 1940.

She attended Perry High School where she was the Captain of the All-Star Soccer Team and Cheerleaders, President of the Music and Drama Club, National Honor Society, and member of the glee club, volleyball, basketball, and baseball teams.

Nurseries and agriculture played a longtime role in family life.

Lois was a bookkeeper at Champion Nurseries in Perry.

Her father Sam, an Italian immigrant, and his partner Winslow Spaller operated Springlake Gardens in Painesville.

Years passed, and the family returned to agriculture as Springlake Nursery in Perry.

Lois enjoyed all the busy seasonal activity before settling into a quiet winter in the home that she loved.

Despite her best efforts to test their limits, Lois never found a plant that would not thrive under her watch.

Lois married Vernon “Bud” E. Morse on May 7th, 1951.

Together Bud and Lois raised three daughters, Brenda, Heidi, and Lori at the family homestead on Narrows Road in Perry.

Lois managed the books for their family business, Vernon Morse Garage.

Lois enjoyed vacationing with family and friends in Campbellford, Ontario, Canada on the Trent River.

She was a traditional Italian cook with the added influence of her mother’s Finnish roots.

She was an avid grower of African Violets, relished a good Kevin Costner movie, knew how to cure a cold with a nap on Grammy’s couch.

She delighted in hosting Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas morning breakfast for family and friends and watching everyone open Santa’s gifts.

Lois is survived by her daughters Brenda (Ron) Sessler, Heidi (Robert) Landgraf and Lori (Tom) Silvis; grandchildren Paul (Jennifer) Sessler, Mark (Gillian) Sessler, Greg (Shilpa) Sessler, Stephanie Landgraf, and great-grandchildren Gavin Sessler and Melanie Sessler.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, parents, Sam and Emma Urso, and granddaughter, Lauren Landgraf.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Lake County Dog Shelter.

d’Argy Family Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

