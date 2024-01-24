Norman L. Kimes, Jr., age 92, of Tarentum, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Born July 17, 1931 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Norman L. and Alma (Anderson) Kimes Sr.

He was a graduate of the Oil City High School Class of 1949.

He attended Slippery Rock College for two years and then enlisted in the Army.

Before leaving for his station in Germany, he married his Oil City High School sweetheart, Lois Elaine Toy and she accompanied him, working herself for Radio Free Europe.

They were stationed in Munich.

On returning to the States so that their first child, Don, would be born here, Norm began working in sales for Wolf’s Head Refining Company in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Later he worked for Pennzoil Refining and he eventually started his own business in the petro-chemical field, Kimes Technologies International.

Both his younger son, David and his daughter Julia also worked for KTI.

In the late 1960’s, he and Lois bought a small farm so that his children could live part of their lives in a rural area.

His work led him to a great deal of travel, throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

On Norman’s retirement, Julia took over the company as President, and his grand-daughter Adalie Ecker runs the business today.

An avid golfer, Norman became a member of Oakmont Country Club.

He loved his family deeply and his life was rooted in his faith.

He served in many capacities ranging from singing in the Choir and teaching Sunday School to serving as a Deacon and Elder in his home church, Parkwood Presbyterian, in Hampton.

He is survived by his son, Donald M. (Lois Jubeck) Kimes, of Washington, D.C.; son, David (Deana) Kimes of Slippery Rock, PA; son in law, Julius Ecker, of Indiana Township, PA; seven grandchildren, Jesse Kimes, Elaina Kimes, Todd Kimes, Julius Ecker, Jr., Adalie Ecker, Nathan Ecker, Jacob Ecker; and eight great grandchildren; brother, John A. Kimes and sister, Barbara Rose Myers. He will be missed by them all.

Norman’s family will welcome friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 26, at the Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, 4289 Mt. Royal Blvd in Allison Park, with Rev. Jeff Potter officiating.

He will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27 at Scrubgrass Presbyterian Cemetery Memorials in Emlenton.

Please meet at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Norman’s family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.