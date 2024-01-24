Police: Clarion Man Found in Hotel Room with Drug Paraphernalia, Knives & Two Young Children

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars after police allegedly found him partly unresponsive in a Monroe Township hotel room with drug paraphernalia, knives, and two young children.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 41-year-old Joseph Christian McCoy, of Clarion, on Friday, January 19:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office, PSP Clarion troopers discovered Joseph McCoy and two small children in a hotel room in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 11:44 a.m. on Friday, January 19.

It was noted in the complaint there were numerous items of drug paraphernalia along with multiple knives throughout the room and syringes lying on the floor. McCoy was reportedly discovered lying on the bed, partly unresponsive, as two young juveniles were running freely throughout the hotel room with drug paraphernalia and multiple knives scattered about.

It was later discovered that the juveniles are six- and two-years-old, the complaint states.

Troopers also observed that McCoy was under the influence of a controlled substance(s). He claimed he was prescribed Suboxin and that was all he took. The Suboxin prescription bottle–which revealed that it was filled on January 18, 2024–was empty as of January 19, ultimately showing that McCoy overused his prescription, according to the complaint.

McCoy was arraigned at 2:39 p.m. on January 19 in front of Judge Miller.

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, at 9:30 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

