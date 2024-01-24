Sally Joan Tremba, of New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 22, 2024.

She was born in 1938 to Joe and Grace Leshock of Distant and is survived by her sister Polly Ann Bailey.

She was 85.

Sally graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1956 and went on to earn her teaching degree from Clarion College, now PennWest University.

She completed additional course work at Edinboro University and Penn State.

Throughout her career, Sally served as a copy typist for the Leader-Vindicator and as an English teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

In later years, she returned to teaching as a substitute for Armstrong School District and Redbank Valley.

In 2004 she was honored by the students of Redbank as their Teacher of the Year.

Sally loved her students, and they loved her.

In 1967, Sally married Duane Tremba of Parker where they raised three sons.

She is survived by Duane and her three sons and daughters-in-law: Mike and Krista Tremba of Parker, Tim and Melissa Tremba of Cayuta, New York, and Aaron and Patricia Tremba of Trappe, PA.

She loved spending time with her family and her six grandchildren: Matthew, Lily, Taylor, Toby, Claire, and Faith.

Throughout her life, Sally loved the Lord and was active in church.

She served in the Young Women’s Fellowship at the United Methodist Church in Parker, as well as teaching Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and leading the Youth Group at the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem.

Throughout her life, Sally was most proud of the legacy of Christian faith which she left to each of her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

