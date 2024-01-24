SPONSORED: 12Series to Raise Money for Deployed Service Members with Launch of R.E.D. T-Shirt
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – 12Series wants to show their support to the service members protecting our country with the launch of a new t-shirt.
12Series is launching the “Remember Everyone Deployed” (R.E.D) T-shirts; a percentage of each shirt sold will go to supplying care packages for deployed service members.
As veterans themselves, they know how a good care package can boost morale.
Enter code: KISS when purchasing a R.E.D t-shirt to take advantage of the Valentine’s Day Discount on all 12Series Apparel.
Order your t-shirts online today to show your support: Remember Everyone Deployed
Visit 12Series on Facebook for more information!
