Become a Member of the Clarion Drug-Free Coalition
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – The Clarion Drug-Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups.
A project of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The CDFC seeks to prevent and reduce substance abuse and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, the government, and the community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to choose to grow up drug and alcohol-free.
We know that success has been seen in communities where coalitions such as this exist. Communities working together are successful!
What is the CDFC doing?
Working on multiple fronts, they are tackling the substance use issue with a comprehensive approach including many strategies which include an informative and up-to-date website, distribution of educational brochures, drug, and alcohol-free alternative activities, training, seminars, and so much more! This proactive approach will ensure a safe, healthy, and drug-free community for us all.
Members are asked to attend monthly meetings, develop activities/initiatives to prevent substance use, volunteer at community events, and serve on committees as they choose. This is a great opportunity to positively make an impact on the communities in the county and its residents.
The CDFC typically meets the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 am in a hybrid model.
Members can attend online via Zoom or in person at the Clarion County YMCA in the Multipurpose Room. CDFC meetings are open to the public and the coalition is always looking for new members.
Community service hours are offered to members upon request. A full meeting schedule can be found at www.aicdac.org.
The next meeting is scheduled for January 26. If you are interested in joining the coalition or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at jdolby@aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AICDAC to keep up to date on upcoming Clarion Drug-Free Coalition meetings and events!
