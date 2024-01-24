Bobcats Make Easy Work Of Curwensville on Senior Night

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion girls basketball team took care of business Tuesday with a commanding 61-8 win over Curwensville on Senior Night.

Seniors Emily Troese, Taylor Alston and Gia Babington were honored before the game. Alston and Babington played the majority of the game with Alston scoring 12 points and Babington seven.

“This is a very special group of seniors,” said Clarion coach Sam Heeter. “This was my first group. Four years ago when I came on as an assistant, they were my freshmen class so it is a special group for me being the first group I have seen the whole way through.”

Simply put, the Bobcats dominated Tuesday night and controlled the whole game. The first play of the game was a fitting score off the rush with both seniors as Babington connected with Alston.

The Bobcats went up 14-2 at the end of the first quarter and 37-2 at halftime.

“Yes, we had the upper hand tonight,” said Heeter. “But we still had to show up and put the ball in the hoop. This game gives the team confidence for the rest of the season.”

Clarion had relentless pressure the entire night and forced many turnovers. That led to offensive breaks where the Bobcats managed to score even more points.

“With games like this I look to see how our pressure looks,” said Heeter. “I look at our defenses and how we can get out and run and move the ball.”

With most of the bench in during the second half Clarion finished the game with a 61-8 victory. Marley Kline led the team in scoring with 16 points.

The Bobcats will continue their season on Thursday with a home game against Clarion-Limestone.

