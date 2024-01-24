SPONSORED: Increase the Skin’s Turnover Rate at Regen Rx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Expertly formulated chemical peels are a driving force in helping you achieve your skincare goals. Regen Rx utilizes ZO® Skin Health and PCA SKIN® professional treatments, the best and most innovative professional treatments in the industry.
Chemical peels can correct numerous skin conditions and often are an excellent alternative to laser treatments and other skin resurfacing procedures.
Professional peels are an important part of regenerative skin health. They range from mild to medical strength to address various skin concerns, including fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne, and mild scarring. They also improve skin texture and stimulate collagen production, resulting in healthier-looking skin but many people are intimidated to go in for their first peel treatment due to the term “peel.”
Peeling is exfoliation. When your skin peels or flakes after a treatment your skin is shedding dead or damaged surface cells and revealing new, healthy skin cells on the surface. This action is called cell turnover. Supporting the cell turnover process with professional peels allows the skin to shed dead cells and bring new, fresh skin to the surface, free of signs of aging, sun damage, dirt, and debris. The result is glowing skin.
Fact or Myth?
“You have to peel with a professional peel”
Myth. It is not necessary to see visible peeling with a professional peel. That doesn’t mean your treatment was ineffective. Everyone experiences different levels of peeling, depending upon skin type, resilience, type of peel, and the number of layers applied. Some people experience ‘sheeting,’ when large portions of the skin peel off at once. Some experience ‘flaking,’ when small pieces of skin peel off, similar to dry, winter skin or mild peeling after a sunburn. Others experience exfoliation that is not visible. If you don’t peel, your skin is still exfoliating. In this case, the exfoliation is happening on a cellular level that can’t be seen by the naked eye. Typically, the deeper the peel you receive, the more extensive peeling you will experience.
The following seven PCA SKIN® professional treatments are offered at Regen Rx:
For first-time peel patients. This peel utilizes the NoPeel Peel or Sensi Peel® solutions to provide gentle exfoliation with little to no visible peeling or downtime:
NoPeel Peel:
Experience a gentle exfoliation with no expected visible peeling or downtime with our universal professional peel treatment. Formulated with a blend of exfoliating acids and calming ingredients, this superficial peel promotes cell turnover and boosts the production of collagen to help prevent signs of premature aging, detoxifies pores, and promotes skin resurfacing and renewal for a smoother, brighter-looking complexion.
Sensi Peel®:
A unique professional peel option for all patients, including those with sensitive skin. This universal 6% TCA and lactic acid solution offers skin smoothing, strengthening, and hydration, as well as melanogenesis inhibition to improve surface texture and promote an even skin tone.
For seasoned peel patients. Modified and enhanced Jessner’s peels soften the appearance of surface lines around the eyes and nasolabial folds, and help improve acne, smooth skin texture, and even skin tone, especially in oily skin. This peel utilizes the enhanced Jessner’s or blended TCA formulations and includes a 7-day post-treatment kit to further care for your skin at home to enhance your results:
PCA Peel hydroquinone-free:
This enhanced Jessner’s solution is ideal for more sensitive skin types, darker skin tones, or those allergic to or are sensitive to hydroquinone. This treatment will help to rejuvenate the appearance of breakout-prone skin while also promoting an even, bright skin tone.
Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid (14%), Salicylic Acid (14%), Kojic Acid (3%) & Citric Acid
PCA Peel with hydroquinone:
This enhanced Jessner’s solution is for those who want an even skin tone and have no sensitivity to hydroquinone. This peel helps promote an even skin tone and a clear complexion.
Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid (14%), Salicylic Acid (14%), Kojic Acid (3%), Hydroquinone (2%), & Citric Acid
PCA Peel with hydroquinone & resorcinol:
The most potent of their enhanced Jessner’s formulas, this peel will even skin tone and provide more exfoliation for oilier, thicker, and more resilient skin types. It is extremely effective on sun-damaged and thickened skin. It is also excellent for those with active or cystic acne, asphyxiated skin (dry on the surface, oily underneath), or those who require deeper treatment.
Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid (14%), Salicylic Acid (14%), Resorcinol (14%), Kojic Acid (3%), Hydroquinone (2%), & Citric Acid
Ultra Peel®:
Ultra Peel® is a TCA and lactic acid peel solution that helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while promoting an even skin tone and clear complexion. It is highly effective with mild-to-moderate stimulation and little to downtime. Ultra Peel is ideal for dry, dehydrated skin with uneven surface texture and laxity. Those with adult acne, fine lines and wrinkles, and/or mature skin may also benefit from this treatment. Blended TCA peels are exceptional for the treatment of aging skin, acne, uneven skin tone and texture, and the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid (24%), Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) (10%)
4% Pure Retinol Peel:
For skin in need of rejuvenation, this retinoid peel smooths brightens, and evens skin tone through increased cell turnover and peeling. This treatment creates mild occlusion to enhance absorption of the vitamins, antioxidants, and rich actives into the skin for maximum benefits. Expect dramatic peeling and sheeting beginning 2-3 days post-treatment lasting up to 10 days.
Key Ingredients:
- Retinol (4%) – is converted to retinoic acid in the skin. Vitamin A helps to promote a clear complexion and an even skin tone
- Marigold Extract – a skin-calming antioxidant that aids in skin rejuvenation
- Silybum Marianum Fruit Extract – a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage
- Olive Fruit Oil – an antioxidant that also aids in the penetration of other actives within the formula
- Tocopherol (Vitamin E) – an important antioxidant that also provides emollience
Building a solid skincare routine that targets your concerns and skin type is vital to achieving and maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion. Discover advanced medical-grade skincare options from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use.
Chemical peels range from $165-$300 depending on the type of peel applied.
At Regen Rx, their vision is to improve people’s lives by providing results-oriented skincare solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin.
Regen Rx also offers Hydrafacial, SkinPen Microneedling with or without PRP augmentation, ZO® Skin Health Chemical Peels, and Aesthetic IV Infusions to boost your body with Biotin, Zinc, Vitamin C, and other antioxidants to promote internal skin health.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.