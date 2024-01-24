 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Open at SMS Group, Inc.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SMS group hiringOIL CITY, Pa. — SMS Group Inc. of Oil City has multiple positions open.

SMS Group Inc. is responsible for new equipment, digital solutions, green steel solutions, upgrades, and maintenance services for the North American metals industries.

Positions available:

  • Mechanical Engineer
  • Electrical Engineer
  • Utility Worker
  • Machinist
  • Electrician

Interested applicants may email their resumes to anna.loll@sms-group.com

SMS Group Inc. offers:

  • Competitive wages
  • Benefits after 30 days
  • 401k match after 6 months

SMS Group is located at 671 Colbert Ave, Oil City, PA 16301


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.