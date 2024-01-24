State Leaders Open First EV Charging Station Completed Under Federal Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, and other federal officials announced the completion of Pennsylvania’s first federally-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The station–which opened to the public on December 21, 2023, and has since provided over 200 charging sessions–was built as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and administered by PennDOT.

Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the country to reach this milestone.

“The Shapiro Administration is quickly making these federal investments work for Pennsylvanians and I’m proud that we remain among the nation’s leaders in expanding EV charging options,” Carroll said. “In partnership with the companies electrifying these sites, we are creating healthier communities by reducing our carbon footprint and supporting clean-energy jobs.”

The charging station was installed at the Pilot travel center at 417 Route 315 in Pittston, as part of Pilot Travel Center LLC’s collaboration with General Motors. The cost of construction is supported by $610,393 in NEVI funds.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC will own the charging station, working with EVgo to deploy the chargers as part of its eXtend service. The site gives EV drivers access to four charging ports capable of providing up to 350 kW of power. While charging, customers will have 24/7 access to restrooms, Wi-Fi, food, beverages, and other convenience items for purchase.

“President Biden’s infrastructure law is delivering results for Pennsylvania, from repairing aging roads and bridges to building new electric vehicle charging stations,” said Buttigieg. “These investments are helping America lead the electric vehicle revolution into the future.”

“As more Americans choose to drive EVs, Pennsylvania is delivering on President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, building out a robust and reliable EV charging network that is accessible and easy to use,” Granholm said. “With federally-funded charging stations popping up all around the country, Americans can expect hundreds of thousands more as a result of the collaboration between the public and private sectors—paving the way for widespread electric mobility that works for everyone.”

This location is one of 56 projects in 37 counties that was selected to expand access to and reliability of EV charging in Pennsylvania. The projects that were conditionally awarded funding in Pennsylvania’s first round will receive a total of $34.8 million. The investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for EV charging infrastructure over five years through the BIL.

“The Federal Highway Administration is excited to celebrate the opening of Pennsylvania’s first federally funded EV charging station made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This milestone represents an important step forward not only for Pennsylvania, but for the entire nation’s historic transition to electric vehicles with a national network of publicly accessible EV charging stations that will ensure a convenient, accessible, reliable, and equitable charging experience for drivers along America’s highways.”

“Thanks to funding from the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania is leading the way on building an efficient and reliable electric vehicle charging network that helps clean up the air for generations to come and keeps our economy competitive,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “This investment will help ensure that no Pennsylvanian, from cities to college campuses to rural communities, will be left behind as we strengthen our burgeoning electric vehicle industry and reduce our carbon footprint.”

“Northeast Pennsylvania is leading the way by taking full advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the resources it affords,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, (PA-08). “With every new electric vehicle charging station that’s introduced, we’re modernizing our infrastructure, reducing our carbon footprint, and creating good-paying jobs.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is catalyzing public-private partnerships that are creating convenient, accessible high-power charging infrastructure to serve our nation’s growing population of EV drivers,” said EVgo Chief Executive Officer Badar Khan. “Through our collaboration with GM and Pilot Company, EVgo is delivering an elevated customer experience, and we commend the leadership of the Shapiro Administration and PennDOT for moving swiftly to deploy NEVI funding that will connect communities within the Keystone State.”

“It’s energizing to celebrate the opening of another NEVI-funded charging station, and the first in Pennsylvania, to provide EV travelers with more places to charge across the nation,” said Tim Langenkamp, vice president of business development – sustainability at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. “Our partnerships with GM, EVgo, PennDOT, and federal stakeholders show our joint commitment to building the necessary charging infrastructure for convenient, safe EV travel across the US.”

The NEVI funding supports the Commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) (see a list of AFCs here). Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build out” designated AFCs (meaning there must be no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an AFC exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements.

The PA NEVI program includes multiple rounds of funding. During Round 1 selection, the focus was on building out the AFC network along the interstates to meet the NEVI requirements. Once AFCs are fully built out, PennDOT will shift to expanding the footprint EV chargers for Pennsylvania’s community charging infrastructure.

PennDOT opened the proposal period for Round 1A of NEVI funding in December, with the period closing on January 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Thirty-five corridor-groups are eligible for funding in Round 1A and approximately $22 million will be available for this round, which will help fill the remaining gaps along the AFC network. A map of priority locations for Round 1A is available on PennDOT’s website.

The Round 1A Funding Opportunity and additional materials for proposers’ reference and use are available on PennDOT’s Apply for NEVI Funds webpage. All proposals must be submitted electronically through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s eGrants system at https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/Login.aspx by 5:00 p.m. on January 26, 2024.

For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania visit the PennDOT website.

Pennsylvania can compete for billions of dollars in federal funds across a wide range of federal grant programs through the BIL, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). To help communities and organizations learn about these opportunities, PennDOT created a web page, www.penndot.pa.gov/IIJA, with details on federal grant opportunities to help municipalities, townships, and other community agencies with understanding the multiple transportation program grants that are available. The page includes Grant Alerts, guides, and links to important resources for local municipalities and organizations interested in pursuing federal funding opportunities.

Information about state infrastructure in Pennsylvania, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

