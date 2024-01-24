State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors, DUI, Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Corruption of Minors in Washington Twp.

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Marienville Patrol Unit has initiated an investigation into a potential case of corruption of minors, according to a public information release report dated January 24, 2024.

The incident reportedly took place in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 6:00 pm on December 25, 2023, on Daves Lane.

According to the report, the victim involved is a 17-year-old male from Tionesta, Pennsylvania. The State Police were contacted regarding a possible incident involving the corruption of a minor.

Trooper S. Zepeda of the Marienville Patrol Unit is the officer assigned to this ongoing investigation. At this time, no further details have been released due to the sensitive nature of the case and the victim’s age.

Driver Under Investigation for DUI Following Traffic Violation

A traffic violation observed during patrol has led to a DUI investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Marienville Patrol Unit, as per a public information release report dated January 22, 2024.

The incident took place at the intersection of Route 36 and Tionesta Drive in Tionesta Township, Forest County, at 8:24 pm.

Harassment Incident Under Investigation

According to the report, the operator of the vehicle was found to be under the influence. The Marienville Patrol Unit, led by Trooper S. Ross, is currently investigating the matter. As the investigation is still open, no additional details have been provided at this time.

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Marienville Patrol Unit is currently investigating an incident of harassment between two known parties, according to a public information release report dated January 14, 2024.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tylersburg Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 6:58 am.

Trooper W. Gerg of the Marienville Patrol Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details about the parties involved or the nature of the harassment have been released.

