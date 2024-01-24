Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was disrupted on Wednesday morning due to a two-vehicle collisio in Paint Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Doe Run Road and Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:36 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.