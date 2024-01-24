 

Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic on Paint Boulevard

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

85EEFE4A-1194-45E6-A6D0-0C459DE86799PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was disrupted on Wednesday morning due to a two-vehicle collisio in Paint Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Doe Run Road and Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:36 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

