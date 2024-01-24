 

Worthing Named MAC East Wrestler of the Week

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VnoqU3hOhXi (1)CLEVELAND, Oh. — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their weekly wrestling awards on Tuesday, January 23, and for the second straight week, a Golden Eagle was among those honored as John Worthing took home MAC East Wrestler of the Week honors for January 23.

Worthing went 3-0 with a pair of wins by fall on Sunday, one of many highlights in Clarion’s 3-0 day at their home quad meet.

The Golden Eagles won duals against Kent State, Long Island, and Morgan State, with Worthing providing fireworks in each. He started the day with a 5-1 decision over the Golden Flashes’ AJ Berkhart, helping the Golden Eagles to a 24-10 team win. His next two matches were done in an aggregate 4:09, starting with a first-period fall over the Sharks’ Corey Connolly.

Worthing pinned his opponent with 38 seconds remaining in the opening frame. He made short work of the Bears’ Cortilius Vann as well, beating him by fall at the 1:47 mark of the match.

Worthing improved to 13-7 on the season and has won four straight matches.

On Monday, it was announced that he was ranked 32nd at 174 pounds in the initial NCAA coaches’ ranking, a key component in selection for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in March.


