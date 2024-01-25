7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
A chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain. Patchy fog before 9pm. Low around 46. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
A chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
