Arthur J. “Art” Klingler, 92, a long time Emlenton resident and a decorated Korean war veteran, went to be with the lord early Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024 in the comfort of his home, in the company of his loving wife.

Arthur was born in Knox on May 7, 1931. He was the son of the late Roy and Luella Hanst Klingler.

He graduated in 1949 from White Memorial School in Knox.

Art was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean war.

He was employed for more than 30 years at CPT in Franklin.

Art loved the Lord and his family.

He attended New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton.

Art enjoyed working outside around his home, hunting, golfing, and fishing.

He and his wife Betty looked forward to camping at Chautauqua Lake in Jamestown, NY.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Betty Levier Klingler, whom he married at the Emlenton United Methodist Church on December 9, 1960.

He is also survived by his son and daughter in-law, Michael and Susan Klingler of Hilliards; his grandson, Cody Klingler of Hilliards; a granddaughter, Caitlyn Klingler Hall and her husband Oggie; and a great granddaughter Aaliyah, all of Spring Lake, NC; a granddaughter, Tricia McCall Henderson; a niece, Betty Jo McMillen of Knox; as well as a number of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Klingler McCall; three sisters, Hilda Mays, Jane Whitmore, and Josephine Kennedy, and a brother William Klingler.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 12-3 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral will follow from the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Lewis Bennett, pastor of New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton, officiating.

The V.E.T.S. Honors Guard of Franklin will conduct Military Honors at 3:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home, Internment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

