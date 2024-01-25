Bruce Alan Thompson, 60, of Corsica, passed away on January 23, 2024 at UPMC Northwest after a 6-month long battle with cancer.

He was born in Clarion on September 20, 1963 to the late Samuel and Mary Katherine (Neiderman) Thompson.

He married his high school sweetheart, Allison Bunch on June 19, 1982.

Bruce was a mechanic by trade but could fix just about anything.

He enjoyed puttering around in his garage, spending time with his grandchildren who he adored, camping and UTV riding.

He worked at Bowersox Garage, Clarion Ford and most recently Advanced Drainage Systems in Shippenville.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Allison Thompson; son Jason Thompson and wife Nicole; daughter Heather Thompson Powell and boyfriend Ryan; grandchildren Malia Hollenbaugh, KayLea Powell, Gabriel Powell, Leviticus (Vic) Powell, Remington Powell, Kinsley Thompson, Audrey Thompson, Ruby Thompson, Jesse Thompson and a step grandson Ronnie Slaugenhoup.

In addition Bruce is survived by his sister Crystal (Andy) Dechant; brothers-in-law Mark (Brenda) Bunch, Craig (Karen) Bunch; sister-in-law Doris (Roger) Troup, 14 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews and 1 great-great-nephew.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Geneva Thompson, brothers Ed and Art “Pud” Thompson, niece Pammy Thompson and brother-in-law Roy Bunch.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Inc, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

