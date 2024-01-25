C. Jane Houser Beach, 82, of Teays Valley, WV passed away peacefully on the morning of January 14, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.

Jane was born on October 8, 1941, to Bredin & Barbara Stewart Houser in Rocky Grove, PA whom both proceeded her in death.

She was married to Raymond R. Beach on August 3, 1962, at the Rocky Grove Presbyterian Church.

Ray had proceeded her in death passing away February 25, 2009.

She is survived by her son Dirk S. Beach and her daughter Gretchen R. Beach.

Jane is also survived by four grandchildren, Logan R. Beach & his fiancé Emily, Bredin N. Beach, Alex F. Beach and Mariana R. Delgado.

Jane is also survived by her sisters Carole E. Cunnigham, Becky H. Loeffert and Linda H. Hartman.

She was proceeded in death by her sisters Joyce H. Mulderig and Linda H. Hartman.

She retired from the Cooperstown Public Library where she spent almost 40 years volunteering and serving as the head librarian.

Jane also graduated from Rocky Grove High School and Erie Business School where she then worked at Talon in Meadville, PA & CPT in Franklin, PA in her younger years.

Jane served as a member of the Rocky Grove Presbyterian Church and Cooperstown Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed collecting Santas that she received from family and friends over all the years, at one point having almost 2,000 Santas.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and drawing in her colored pencil books.

A small Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for close friends and family.

Memorial donations may be sent to Cooperstown Community Church of God where she had enjoyed bible study with friends.

