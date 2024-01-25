Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Dunk these appetizer meatballs in blue cheese or ranch salad dressing!

Ingredients

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup plus 1/2 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce, divided



1/4 cup chopped celery1 large egg white1 pound lean ground chickenOptional: Ranch or blue cheese salad dressing and chopped celery leaves

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, 1/3 cup hot sauce, celery, and egg white. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly.

2. Shape into twenty-four 1-in. balls. Place on a greased rack in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

3. Toss meatballs with remaining hot sauce. If desired, drizzle with salad dressing and sprinkle with celery leaves.

