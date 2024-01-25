 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Dunk these appetizer meatballs in blue cheese or ranch salad dressing!

Ingredients

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
1/3 cup plus 1/2 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce, divided

1/4 cup chopped celery
1 large egg white
1 pound lean ground chicken
Optional: Ranch or blue cheese salad dressing and chopped celery leaves

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, 1/3 cup hot sauce, celery, and egg white. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly.

2. Shape into twenty-four 1-in. balls. Place on a greased rack in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

3. Toss meatballs with remaining hot sauce. If desired, drizzle with salad dressing and sprinkle with celery leaves.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


