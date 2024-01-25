Clarion Rolls to Win Over Clarion-Limestone Behind 3-Pointer Barrage; Karns City Edges Brookville

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9)— Sophie Babington scored 21 points on seven of Clarion’s 11 3-pointers to help the Bobcats pull away in the second half for a 65-35 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Thursday evening.

(Pictured above, Sophie Babington)

Taylor Alston scored 14 points, Marley Kline scored 11 points, and Gia Babington hit three shots from beyond the 3-point line for nine points.

“We found our step and our shot in the second half,” said Clarion head coach Sam Heeter. “I told the girls that the first three minutes of the third quarter were going to be the key for us. Sophie got hot and Gia knocked down a few shots.”

C-L (5-12 overall) actually led 5-1 early on in the first quarter. A 12-7 Clarion edge the remainder of the quarter gave the Bobcats a 13-12 lead after one. Kline scored six points in the first for Clarion.

Clarion would start to open up a lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Lions 15-6 for a 28-18 halftime lead.

“We had everything in the first half you could ask for as a coach,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We had a long week, but we hung tough. In the second half they got hot with their shooting. We don’t make excuses. They shot the ball really well in the second half and that’s about what it came down to.”

A 12-2 run by Clarion to open the third quarter pushed their lead to 20 at 40-20 at the 1:39 mark of the quarter. Clarion would maintain their lead of 20 after three at 43-23.

Clarion hit five of their 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats put the game away with a 22-12 scoring advantage to set the final score.

Hannah Beggs scored 11 points to lead C-L while Raegan Love and Julianna Schwabenbauer each scored six points.

“I don’t know where we’re at in the standings as I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” said Heeter. “I just want us to keep getting better and to try and get us to where I feel we need to be. The standings will take care of itself. All I know is we’re playing some really good basketball lately and I’m hoping that we’ll continue to do so down the stretch.”

KARNS CITY 36, BROOKVILLE 35

Brooklynn Taylor scored 15 points and a last-second shot by Brookville missed the mark as Karns City escaped with a win.

Naomi Venesky added 11 points for the Gremlins, who held the Raiders to just 11 points in the first half.

But Brookville found a semblance of offensive rhythm in the second half. Eden Wonderling scored 12 of her game-high 19 points after halftime.

MONITEAU 47, FOREST 37

Catherine Kelly scored 17 points and the Warriors held off the Fires for a win.

Kaylie Rooke scored a career-high 24 points to lead Forest. She also had eight rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Faith Dietrich also scored a career-high 10 points for the Fires and added eight boards.

Sophia Fleeger scored seven points for Moniteau. Cheyenne Curl added seven rebounds.

(Mike Kilroy contributed to this report)

