Clintonville Fire Department Hosting Famous Couples Dance Next Weekend

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s time to dress up as your favorite celebrity couple for the Famous Couples Dance to be held in Clintonville on February 3.

The dance will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Come dressed as your favorite celebrity couple! However, costumes are not required.

The cost is $25.00 per couple or $15.00 per person.

This event is BYOB, and for ages 21 and up.

The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is located at 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Pa.

For more information, visit www.clintonvillevfd.com

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.