Clintonville Fire Department Hosting Famous Couples Dance Next Weekend

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hand-1850120_1280 (1)CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s time to dress up as your favorite celebrity couple for the Famous Couples Dance to be held in Clintonville on February 3.

The dance will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Come dressed as your favorite celebrity couple! However, costumes are not required.

The cost is $25.00 per couple or $15.00 per person.

This event is BYOB, and for ages 21 and up.

The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is located at 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Pa.

For more information, visit www.clintonvillevfd.com


