Curtains Close on AMC Theater in Clarion: End of an Era Amid Company’s Financial Struggles

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – AMC Classic Clarion 7, a longtime fixture in the Clarion Mall, will close its gates for the final time on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The announcement was made on Facebook by the theater’s General Manager, Adam Schmader, who shared the news with his team before going public.

Schmader expressed regret over the closure, explaining that the decision was sudden and gave the staff little time to process the news.

“I am so sorry for such short notice, but we were only made aware of the final decision on Monday,” he said.

In 2012, Carmike Cinemas acquired the theatre from Destinta Theatres, regional exhibitor, two in Pennsylvania, and one each in New York and Connecticut. Four years later, in 2016, AMC Theatres completed its acquisition of Carmike Cinemas for approximately $1.1 billion, including the assumption of Carmike debt, making it the largest U.S. movie theater chain.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has faced financial challenges. On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell 4.62% to $4.13, marking the stock’s third consecutive day of losses. The company’s stock has declined by 41.4% since September 2023, but recent financial data shows signs of improvement.

The company has been working to reduce its debt through equity offerings and debt exchanges, but it still faces significant hurdles. The company’s stock closed $71.13 below its 52-week high ($75.26), which it reached on February 28th.

Despite the challenges, Schmader and his team remain positive and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Clarion community.

He thanked all the guests who’ve patronized the theater over the years, saying, “We appreciate you and will miss you.”

As the curtain falls for the final time this Sunday, the town bids farewell to a major piece of Clarion’s cinematic history.

The closure marks the second time in a little over a year that a local theater has been shuttered. The Movies at Cranberry announced its closure on January 15, 2023.

