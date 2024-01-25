Donald (Don) L. Stoops, 95, formerly of Seneca, passed away on January 18, 2024 in Spring Hill, FL.

He was born on December 20, 1928 in Boyers, Pennsylvania to Albert Chauncey Stoops and Nellie Violet Dickey Stoops.

A United States Air Force Veteran, Don served as a Specialist Instructor during the Korean War, enlisting on September 12, 1950 and earning the rank of Sergeant.

Don married Doris Jean Bailey on May 21, 1955 in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Together, they had 5 children: Pamela Malloy (Paul) of Overland Park, KS, Martin Stoops of Polk, PA, Melissa Nelson (Nels) of Kingsport, TN, Bobbi Nez (David) of Pinehill, NM and Matthew Stoops of Spring Hill, FL.

He has 7 grandchildren: Danielle Blum (Rich), Matthew (Jessica), Rebekah, Rachel and Andrew Swank, Bailey and Brooke Nez and 2 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Gavin Blum.

Don retired after 27 years from the Pennsylvania Electric Company.

Don was a founding member of the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church and was a member of the First Christian Church of Tarpon Springs, FL.

After the passing of his wife, he married Doris (Dodie) Benfer in 2001.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, and his brothers James Stoops and Frances Stoops.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brother David L. Stoops of Harrisville, his sister W. Jean Betros of Boyers and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.