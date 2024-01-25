Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes into Semi, Rolls Over on I-80 in Richland Township



RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a driver lost control of his car, crashed into a semi, and then rolled over on Interstate 80 East in Richland Township last Friday.

According to a January 25th released issued by PSP Clarion, the accident happened on Friday, January 19, around 9:28 a.m. on I-80 eastbound at Mile-Marker 48.6, in Richland Township, Clarion County, involving 24-year-old Shriya Dwivedi, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 65-year-old John C. Reed Jr., of Bellevue, Nebraska.

Police say as Dwivedi was traveling in the left lane at a speed that was greater than reasonable for the current road/weather conditions, he lost control of his 2023 Nissan Altima and traveled across the left lane into the right lane striking Reed’s 2024 Volvo 760 truck.

The Nissan rolled onto its roof and came to a final rest upside down off the right-hand berm.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service transported Dwivedi to the Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

Reed was not injured.

Both operators were using seat belts.

Dwivedi was charged with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

