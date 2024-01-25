 

East Brady Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Rollover Crash

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityBUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Butler released information regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a local man.

According to a report issued by PSP Butler on Wednesday, January 24, the wreck occurred at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, on Magnolia Road, in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Police say 21-year-old Skylar B. Murray, of East Brady, lost control of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia while traveling south.

Murray’s vehicle left the roadway, drove over a grassy area, and struck a tree with its front end.

After initial impact, the vehicle flipped onto its passenger side.

According to police, Murray fled the scene of the crash and failed to report it to police.

He was charged with a traffic violation.


