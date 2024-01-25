 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

East Forest FCCLA Gives Back to Local EMS Authority

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2024-01-25T062203.091MARIENVILLE, Pa. — Members of the East Forest Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) group presented a sizable donation check to the local EMS authority.

(Pictured above – left to right: Brody Hartle, Lauren Geraci, Ed Stoner, Patrick Kline, Gregg Lemmon, Thomas Zimmerman, Matt Sherbine, Nick Geraci, and Jonah Glass.)

The money was raised for Forest County EMS Authority from a concert in the fall with Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass, as well as some other donations from the community.

While the student group is actively raising money to attend state and national conventions, they also feel that it is important to give back to other worthwhile organizations in their community, according to a release issued Wednesday.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.