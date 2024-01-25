East Forest FCCLA Gives Back to Local EMS Authority

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — Members of the East Forest Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) group presented a sizable donation check to the local EMS authority.

(Pictured above – left to right: Brody Hartle, Lauren Geraci, Ed Stoner, Patrick Kline, Gregg Lemmon, Thomas Zimmerman, Matt Sherbine, Nick Geraci, and Jonah Glass.)

The money was raised for Forest County EMS Authority from a concert in the fall with Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass, as well as some other donations from the community.

While the student group is actively raising money to attend state and national conventions, they also feel that it is important to give back to other worthwhile organizations in their community, according to a release issued Wednesday.

