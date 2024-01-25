Featured Local Job: Patient Transportation Driver

Primary Health Network has an opening for a Patient Transportation Driver.

Part Time – up to 29 hours per week.

Location: Clarion County.

Position Overview:

The person in this position drives the PHNCF/CF patient transportation van. This person is responsible for picking up and returning patients to/from scheduled appointments.



Location and Hours of Position:

PHN Clarion Community Health Center 30 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA 16214

The general hours for this position are as scheduled (between 7:30 AM-4:00 PM). May be asked to work outside this schedule as needed based on schedule. This position is part-time.



Compensation:

Position starts at $15.00 per hour, however, PHN recognizes experience, education, and site location when determining wage.



Job Qualifications/ Requirements:

Valid Driver’s license

High School Graduate/GED or equivalent work experience

Ability to lift and carry 30 pounds

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Basic-Average Computer Skills

Ability to utilize GPS for driving locations

Ability to change tire and perform light maintenance (check & add fluids, air)



The Network:

The Primary Health Network is the largest Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC) in the state of Pennsylvania. The mission of Primary Health Network is to enhance the health and well-being of the communities we serve by fostering trust and ensuring inclusive and equitable access to healthcare that is both compassionate and exceptional.

With the Joint Commission Accreditation, we adhere to the highest standards of safety and quality in healthcare, ensuring top-notch services that surpass industry benchmarks. Some additional achievements that exemplify our commitment to optimal health and wellness include:

Patient Centered Medical Home Accreditation

Age Friendly Care Health System Participant

HRSA Community Health Quality Recognitions in COVID-19 data reporting, advancing health information technology for quality and continued implementation of the Primary Care Medical Home care model.

Ranked an impressive #5 in the Government & Non-Profit sector by Inspiring Workplaces of North America for 2023



Innovation Through Diversity:

Our path to DEI&B excellence is paved by the remarkable individuals at Primary Health Network. We celebrate the unique backgrounds, insights and stories they bring. By attracting, nurturing and retaining talent from all horizons, we are building a space where fresh ideas flourish, ensuring our patients always receive top-tier care.



Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).





