Golden Eagles Softball Predicted to Finish Seventh in PSAC West Division

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their preseason softball coaches poll on Wednesday.

Clarion was predicted to finish seventh in the PSAC West division in 2024.

That would represent a two-place improvement for the Golden Eagles from their 2023 finish, when they took ninth in the West Division with an 8-24 record. Clarion went 17-29 overall in head coach Marissa Pullo’s first season, a 12-game improvement over the season before and the second-most for a single season in program history.

The Golden Eagles project to have a number of key returners in the pitching circle as well as the batting order. Clarion brings back their top two starting pitchers in sophomore Emma Hipps and senior Megan Anderson, with that duo combining for 15 of the team’s 17 wins. Hipps went 9-10 with 13 complete games and three complete game shutouts, striking out 90 batters in 113.2 innings, while Anderson went 6-10 with one shutout.

Offensively, Clarion returns a number of key players throughout the batting order. Sophomore shortstop Emily Buchleitner and senior outfielder Rachel Helsley are the leading power bats coming back, with Buchleitner leading all returners with an .886 OPS in 2023. She tied for the team lead with five home runs last year and was second on the team with 16 extra-base hits.

Helsley, meanwhile, hit four home runs a year ago and scored 20 runs.

Desi Allen, Tori Martrano, Kathryn O’Horo, and Annika Smith are among the other regulars making their returns in 2024.

The season will open with a four-game series in Tennessee in late February, with the Golden Eagles set to take on Lincoln Memorial, Bloomsburg and Saginaw Valley State. After that comes a week at The Spring Games in Florida, where the Golden Eagles are scheduled to play 10 games.

The PSAC West opener comes on Tuesday, March 19, when the Golden Eagles play at Seton Hill, and later that weekend they open home play with a doubleheader against Slippery Rock.

EASTERN DIVISION (# of first place votes)

1. East Stroudsburg (5)

2. West Chester (2)

3. Shippensburg (2)

4. Kutztown

5. Bloomsburg

6. Lock Haven

7. Shepherd

8. Millersville

9. Mansfield

WESTERN DIVISION (# of first place votes)

1. Mercyhurst (4)

2. Seton Hill (3)

3. Gannon (1)

4. Slippery Rock (1)

5. California

6. IUP

7. Clarion

8. Pitt-Johnstown

9. Edinboro

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.