Hearing Set for Local Man Accused of Stealing ATV

FOREST CO., Pa. – A hearing for a local man accused of stealing an ATV in Tionesta Township has been scheduled for next Monday.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 41-year-old David T. Sacunas Jr., of Venus, is scheduled for Monday, January 30, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3



– Operator Privilege Suspended/Revoked-Subs Offense, Summary– Operator Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– PA Vehicle Registration Expired > 60 Days, Summary– Opeator Snowmobile/ATV on Highway-Sub Offense, Summary

Details of the case:

The complaint, filed by Marienville-based State Police Trooper Ross, on November 14, 2023, details a series of alleged offenses occurring on September 8, 2023.

According to the complaint, a Tionesta woman reported that her Kawasaki ATV was stolen from her property. The woman suspected that David Sacunas, who was known to trespass on her property, was responsible for the theft. A witness reportedly saw a man matching Sacunas’s description pushing the ATV on the day of the incident.

Upon being interviewed, Sacunas allegedly admitted to taking the ATV, stating that he believed he had a deal with the owners to do so. The owners, however, have denied making such a deal, the complaint indicates.

