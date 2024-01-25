 

Lack of Depth Sinks North Clarion in Second Half Against Cranberry

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Owen Krepps

north TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion boys’ basketball team fought hard, but faltered in the second half of a game against Cranberry in which they lost 66-44.

North Clarion battled in the first half and kept the game competitive as the lead in the game continually shifted back and forth. Cranberry led 32-30 at the half.

But in the second half, Cranberry went on a run and never looked back. They limited North Clarion to just six points in the third quarter and went up 49-36 after three.

North Clarion head coach Mike Brown said a big part of his team’s falling off was because of his players simply getting tired.

“We were playing with just five guys basically,” said Brown. “The other guys played an entire JV game. We are just not real deep. In the second half, we got beat by turnovers and we were dribbling the ball too much instead of hitting the open man.”

Cranberry closed out the game with a 22-point victory.

“We have to learn to not quit,” said Brown. “We have Redbank Friday night, so we have little time to get ready for that. But the kids played hard and I am proud of them. Sometimes shots just don’t fall.”

That game against Redbank will be played at Redbank Valley High School at 7:30 p.m.


