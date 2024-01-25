Pickup Ends Up in Ditch Along Route 322 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch along Route 322 in Strattanville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a one-vehicle crash was reported around 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, at 22874 U.S. Route 322 in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

It was reported that the vehicle had crashed into a ditch, but no further details on the crash were immediately available, the dispatcher said.

Corsica Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:50 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

