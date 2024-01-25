 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Pickup Ends Up in Ditch Along Route 322 in Clarion Township

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ACF6A645-A9B7-4CD7-BAE7-4C2642188FACCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch along Route 322 in Strattanville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a one-vehicle crash was reported around 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, at 22874 U.S. Route 322 in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

It was reported that the vehicle had crashed into a ditch, but no further details on the crash were immediately available, the dispatcher said.

Corsica Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:50 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

B2B8BD36-D9BE-4332-B98C-D44E2E96B609


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.