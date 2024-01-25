Preliminary Clarion County Reassessment Notices Expected in April; Retirement Fund Addressed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The long-awaited countywide property reassessment is nearing completion, according to a report to the Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

“We have finished our initial residential and commercial collection throughout the county,” said Sarah Garner, the project manager for Massachusetts-based Vision Government Solutions Inc.

A total of 20,308 assessments on improved residential parcels are 100 percent complete.

“We continue to revisit parcels for quality control information and review the data picked up in assessment. There may be things we have additional questions about or something we noticed was missed, in which case we’re still sending people back out to visit parcels. So, just to make the public aware or surprised if they still see someone coming out or if they will revisit the property.”

The Clarion County Reassessment Interactive Map and Status List is available on the Clarion County website.

The reassessment process is now in Phase 4, valuation review, until March 2024, followed by the final Phase 5 of informal hearings from April until May 2024.

Garner said the company is working through sales validation, looking at existing sales within the county, and developing models to reflect predictable selling prices for all different property types.

“Preliminary value notices go out this April,” Garner continued. “After the preliminary notices go out, the public will have an opportunity to have an informal review and sit down with the staff members to review the property record with them and the information collected. Often, if there’s a problem with the value, it may be related to the wrong property description. We’ll try to resolve any of those that we can.

“After the preliminary notices go out, and we hold those informal reviews, then by July 1, the county will mail official change notices to the public. And, those change notices will be their new assessments for 2025.”

Garner, an experienced professional who has conducted other countywide appraisals, said that nothing, in particular, stood out or any deficiency for Clarion County other than time.

Every property will likely be undervalued because of the 1975 assessments, and every property will increase because of the nearly 50-year difference in appraisements.

According to the existing reports, many undervalued properties appear to be vacant, and land tracks tend to be more undervalued than other property types.

It might be a natural assumption that taxes would increase after the new assessment, but state law forbids an increase related to the reassessment, at least in the first year.

Garner said the county won’t get one cent more because they’re not allowed to, and the legislation states the differences are redistributed amongst the taxpayers.

“They’re all undervalued, but whether or not an individual’s taxes go up or down will depend on where they were as opposed to the other property. So, if my value is to make my current market value, if my value goes up five times and my neighbor goes up ten times, I may get a tax break while my neighbor has a tax increase. So, it depends on where you were relative to the other property owners before the reassessment.”

Regarding the land, the Clean and Green Program will be set up by the Clarion County Assessment Office and put in place to help property owners with ten acres or more. The program allows property owners with ten or more acres to preserve their land and keep it in open space. They can be valued at an agricultural use rate instead of a substantially lower market rate.

Clarion County Retirement Board

In a meeting of the Clarion County Retirement Board held earlier that day, it was reported that 206 retirees are receiving a pension. At the same time, 169 employees are active members contributing to the fund. The retirement fund portfolio of investments, as of December 31, was $27.5 million.

Since there are now fewer employees, as opposed to the number of retirees, a question was asked if the fund could fail.

Clarion County Solicitor Chris Gabriel said, “It’s exceedingly rare for public pension funds to fail. Some have failed, but I don’t think there’ve been any in Pennsylvania that I know of.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius said the Retirement Fund is tied to the stock market, and it was at $31 million at one point, but when he first started, it was only at $15 million.

Clarion County must also make an Annual Retirement Contribution to the pension fund and the investments if needed.

The Clarion County retirement benefit is a defined term pension, and in one way or another, the county is obligated to make it whole.

