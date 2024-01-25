Greg Heath to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Longtime Keystone Panthers boys’ basketball head coach Greg Heath will be tonight’s guest on the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

The episode will be hosted by Dustin Kifer and Owen Krepps.

Heath has been the head coach at Keystone since the 1984-1985 season, and has remained in the same role ever since.

He is one of just three coaches in District 9 history to have 600 career wins. In 2021, he joined Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub and one of Heath’s biggest coaching mentors, Don Stemmerich, as the only three D9 coaches to reach the milestone.

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show aims to provide viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It will be a weekly fixture, airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

Don’t forget to tune in every Thursday at 7 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

The following sponsors have signed on to make the show possible:

Redbank Chevrolet

Dubrook, Inc.

M&B Services

Clarion Forest VNA

Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar

Hugh Henry Pest Management

Kerle Tire Company

Laurel Eye Clinic

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating

Nolf Chrysler Dodge

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Tionesta Builders

12 Series Brand

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.