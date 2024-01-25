Last Call for Firefighter Greg Host. Courtesy Clarion County 9-1-1.

Gregory M. Host, 43 of Knox, passed suddenly away on January 18, 2024, in his home.

Greg was born on July 9, 1980, and grew up in Tionesta. He was the son of Victoria (Niederriter) Host and Dana Host Jr.

He graduated from North Clarion High School in 1998 and Clarion University in 2003 where he majored in History and Secondary Education.

Greg was employed at Grand Valley Manufacturing in Titusville as a Project Manager where he oversaw complex machinery projects for clients around the country.

A well-loved member of the community with many close friends, Greg was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time on his boats with his dad and his close friends, traveling to Canada each year to fish, and hunting for deer and bear in the local area. He loved sprint car racing and was a member of the Rossey racing team.

Serving his community has always been a part of Greg’s life since he was a young man. As a Boy Scout, he obtained the honor of Eagle Scout. He also began volunteering at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company when he was in high school. Over the years, he held a variety of leadership roles. For more than two decades of service to the Fire Company, Greg was recognized as a Distinguished Lifetime Member.

Additionally, he was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, the Antler Club in Lucinda, and the Clarion County Rod & Gun Club.

For over a decade, Greg spent his life with his soulmate Toni Forsythe, of Knox, who survives. In addition, those left to treasure the time they had and to cherish his memory include his parents, his sister Gail Host and her husband Jeffrey Schroer of Brooklyn, NY, and stepchildren Jadyn Forsythe and her fiancé Shawn Strotman and their son Leason, Justin Forsythe and his fiancé Mandi Martin all of Fryburg, PA. And, forever awaiting his return are his “poodles” Morris and Peanut.

Greg was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Paul and Grace Niederritter and Dana A. Host Sr. and Vivian Host, his cousin Christopher J. Stahlman, his aunts Barbara A (Niederriter) Beddow, Elizabeth (Niederriter) Tigani, and his uncle David Niederriter.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., 32936 PA-66, Leeper, PA. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Helsel of the Good Shepard Church in Tionesta officiating. Interment will follow at Washington Cemetery in Frills Corners, Tionesta.

Donations in Greg’s honor may be made to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 22, Leeper, PA 16233.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

