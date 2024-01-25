SPONSORED: Let Frosty Decide Your Discount at Faller’s Furniture!
Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Frosty is back and making it cold, but he’s helping you save big at Faller’s Furniture!
How does it work?
- Each customer will receive 3 large snowballs (1 chance per family).
- Each customer will start with a complimentary coupon valued at $25.
- For a chance to increase your coupon; throw each snowball into Frosty’s button.
- Your coupon value increases with each successful throw. Your maximum coupon could be valued at $100!
*Minimum purchase of $499 or more. Excludes previous purchases and hot buy department. Coupons are valid through January 31, 2024.
Click HERE to see full details.
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
