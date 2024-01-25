 

SPONSORED: Liberty Trailers Available at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

Thursday, January 25, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

J&J Liberty trailersSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – “American-made, commercial-grade” is the motto of Liberty Trailers at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales.

At J&J, attention to detail is a priority and the Liberty Trailer brand meets that standard. With Liberty’s innovative trailer designs and seven-step powder coating process, they have become widely recognized in the trailer industry for their product’s superior quality.

J&J liberty 2

Liberty offers a variety of trailers suitable for individuals and businesses such as dump trailers, equipment haulers, car haulers, utility trailers, and more.

Check them out at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales today!

j&J liberty 3

Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/

Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254

406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

J&J


