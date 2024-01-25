Lifestyle Coaching Program at Independence Health System to Offer Free Events in February
CLARION, Pa. – The Lifestyle Coaching program at Independence Health System is offering free, virtual, video on demand, and in-person events throughout February.
The Lifestyle Coaching program provides evidence-based health education to help individuals learn lifestyle changes to improve health. All classes are taught by a registered dietician.
Individuals can sign up by calling 724-284-4504, emailing IHLifestyleCoaching@independence.health, or online at www.independence.health/Butler (select Services and Lifestyle Coaching). A meeting link and a confirmation email will be sent to participants upon registration.
Virtual Events:
American Heart Association Life’s Essential 8™
- Tuesday, February 6 – 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mediterranean Lifestyle
- Thursday, February 8 – 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension
- Wednesday, February 21 – 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
In-person Events: (Clarion area) Clarion Health & Wellness Center’s Richard A. Clark Conference Room at Trinity Point
Plant-Forward Eating
- Thursday, February 22 – 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
In-Person Events: (Butler Area) Butler Memorial Hospital’s Food Institute (Brady Steet Entrance)
American Heart Association Life’s Essential 8™
- Tuesday, February 6 – 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
